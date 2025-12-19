Coop Pank AS Raises Subordinated Capital From The European Energy Efficiency Fund
In the form of a subordinated loan agreement, it is a capital instrument included in the Bank's Tier 2 own funds.
According to Paavo Truu, CFO of Coop Pank AS, the funds from the subordinated loan agreement will be used to continue the Bank's growth strategy by directing the funds primarily to projects promoting energy efficiency or renewable energy production. This is the second time the Bank has raised capital from the EEEF; on the first occasion, the Bank obtained a subordinated loan of 15 million euros from the EEEF under an agreement concluded in 2023.
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 225,800. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people's homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.
