Tevogen CEO Donates Personal Shares To Support Local Fire Department

WARREN, N.J., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen (“Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc.” or“Company”) (Nasdaq: TVGN ), today announced that its Founder and CEO, Dr. Ryan Saadi has donated 50,000 shares of his personal holdings of Tevogen common stock to the Mt. Bethel Fire Company, supporting the organization's mission to protect the Warren Township community. The donations reflect Dr. Saadi's continued commitment to supporting first responders and the Warren Township community.

“On behalf of the Mt. Bethel Fire Company, we're sincerely grateful to Dr. Saadi for this generous donation. This support will help strengthen our readiness and enhance the equipment and resources our members rely on to serve the Warren Township community safely and effectively,” commented Assistant Chief, Derek Reedman, Mt. Bethel Fire Company.

“I'm pleased to be able to directly support the Warren Township community and the first responders who serve it every day. Building Tevogen here has always been intentional, not only to advance important science, but to create meaningful jobs and long-term economic impact locally,” added Ryan Saadi, Founder and CEO, Tevogen.“What began as a concept has evolved into a company with an estimated $10 billion asset valuation and a secured cash runway through commercialization. More importantly, it is a platform with the potential to deliver solutions for diseases that remain largely untreatable today. Supporting the community where this work is being built is both a responsibility and a privilege.”

The contributed shares are intended to support Mt. Bethel Fire Company initiatives that enhance safety, readiness, and emergency response capabilities. The donation was conducted in accordance with SEC Rule 144 and Dr. Saadi will not receive any proceeds from the disposal of the securities.

About Tevogen

Tevogen is a next-generation, socially integrated healthcare enterprise built on the principles of affordability, efficiency, and scientific rigor. The company leverages industry-leading artificial intelligence and precision T cell therapy platforms, a patient-first and cost-disciplined operating model, and strategic engagements with global technology leaders to support the development of advanced, life-saving therapies across multiple therapeutic areas and scalable solutions for the broader healthcare system.

Tevogen Bio, the company's lead initiative, has completed a proof-of-concept clinical trial demonstrating the potential of its single-HLA–restricted, genetically unmodified allogeneic T cells. The Tevogen Bio pipeline spans virology, oncology, and neurology, with programs built on the company's proprietary ExacTcellTM platform.

Tevogen is designed to transform drug development by accelerating target detection, helping reduce failure rates, and supporting optimized clinical trial design through proprietary predictive technologies. The platform utilizes cloud and data services from leading technology providers, including Microsoft and Databricks, to advance its long-term ambition to predict the proteome for any given protein–HLA combination, enabling rapid and cost-efficient therapeutic discovery.

Tevogen is exploring future strategic initiatives that may include domestic generics, biosimilars, medical devices, and innovative insurance solutions for healthcare providers. Together, these programs reflect Tevogen's mission to advance sustainable innovation and broaden patient access through a faster, more efficient, and more equitable healthcare model.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen's plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen's development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as“may,”“could,”“would,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“possible,”“potential,”“goal,”“opportunity,”“project,”“believe,”“future,” and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company's control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen's commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to fully realize its business plans; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen's business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen's limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at