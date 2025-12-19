Pest Control Expert Shane Blackwell Shares Simple Habit for Georgia Pest Prevention in HelloNation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What simple step can homeowners in Georgia take to reduce the risk of bugs invading their homes? According to Shane Blackwell of Daniel & Lawson Pest Control, the answer is pest exclusion. In a HelloNation article, Blackwell explains how sealing entry points is one of the most effective methods for keeping Georgia home pests out.

Georgia's warm and humid climate allows insects and rodents to remain active all year. Ants, roaches, and spiders thrive during the summer, while rodents search for shelter in cooler months. Because of this, Georgia pest control requires more than just chemical treatments. Sealing gaps, cracks, and vents plays a critical role in long-term prevention.

Many homeowners assume that bugs are mainly attracted to food scraps or clutter. While those things can keep pests around once they enter, the true problem is access. Blackwell points out that a gap as thin as a credit card can allow roaches inside, and mice only need an opening the size of a dime. Pest exclusion eliminates these vulnerabilities by closing off the small spaces that pests use to get indoors.

For Alpharetta pest prevention, routine inspection is essential. Checking for worn door sweeps, cracked window seals, or unprotected vents can reveal problems before they turn into infestations. Seasonal pest control is especially important because different pests appear during different times of the year. Ants and wasps are more common in the spring and summer, while rodents move inside in the fall, and spiders look for shelter during winter months.

Simple steps can make a big difference. Replacing weather stripping, re-caulking window frames, and repairing screens are tasks most homeowners can handle. For harder-to-reach areas, such as attic vents or gaps around wiring, professional Georgia pest control services can provide added support. By combining professional treatments with pest exclusion, homeowners gain stronger and longer-lasting protection.

Another misconception is that only messy homes have pest problems. Even the cleanest houses can attract Georgia home pests if cracks and openings are left unsealed. Moisture also plays a role, since damp crawlspaces and foundations draw termites and ants. Sealing entry points in these areas is vital to stop infestations before they grow.

Over time, this practice saves both money and stress. A one-time treatment for roaches or rodents may solve the immediate issue, but pests will keep returning if openings are not fixed. Pest exclusion prevents repeat infestations and reduces the need for ongoing chemical treatments. This makes it one of the most cost-effective forms of Alpharetta pest prevention.

Blackwell emphasizes that exclusion requires only simple tools such as a flashlight, caulk, and basic repair materials. Making a habit of walking the perimeter of a home a few times each year is enough to prevent many problems. The effort protects families from pests that can damage insulation, chew wires, or spread allergens.

Georgia homeowners looking for a reliable and practical solution can find it in one routine: sealing entry points. This straightforward habit makes seasonal pest control easier and helps protect both property and health. Blackwell's advice highlights that prevention starts outside, and it does not have to be complicated.

The article, Simple Habit That Keeps Georgia Bugs Out was written by Shane Blackwell of Daniel & Lawson Pest Control in Alpharetta, Georgia. In it, he provides practical guidance for pest exclusion and explains how sealing entry points gives homeowners a lasting advantage in Georgia pest control.

