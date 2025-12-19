Navicore Solutions Helps Borrowers Navigate The End Of The Federal SAVE Student Loan Repayment Plan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANALAPAN, N.J., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navicore Solutions, a national nonprofit financial counseling agency, is urging federal student loan borrowers to review their repayment options after the U.S. Department of Education announced a proposed settlement that would end the Biden Administration's“Saving on a Valuable Education” (SAVE) income-driven repayment plan.

Under the proposed joint settlement with the State of Missouri, the Department of Education would stop enrolling new borrowers in SAVE, deny pending applications, and move all current SAVE borrowers into“legal repayment plans,” once the agreement is approved by the court. More than 7 million borrowers are currently enrolled in SAVE and would be affected.

Navicore Solutions' certified student loan counselors are available to help borrowers understand what this change means for their monthly payments, their long-term repayment timeline, and their broader financial goals.

What Is Changing Now

On December 9, 2025, the Department of Education announced a proposed settlement agreement with Missouri that would end the SAVE plan entirely, following years of legal challenges and court injunctions.

At the same time, the Trump Administration's broader higher-education agenda, including the“One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” envisions replacing SAVE and other IDR plans for certain future borrowers with a standard repayment option and a new Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP) beginning in 2026.

For many borrowers currently in SAVE, these changes could mean higher monthly payments once they move to another plan, potential loss of months of progress toward forgiveness under SAVE's terms, and, confusion and administrative challenges as millions of accounts are transitioned in a short period of time, on top of existing backlogs in processing IDR applications.

“Anytime there's a major shift in federal repayment programs, borrowers feel the impact in their household budgets almost immediately,” said a Michale Leon, Navicore's Senior Director of Counseling.“Our goal is to help people understand their options, avoid panic decisions, and build a plan that keeps them on track financially.”

While the settlement still requires court approval, Navicore recommends that borrowers enrolled in SAVE, or those who were planning to apply, log in to your Federal Student Aid and servicer accounts to confirm which repayment plan you're currently in.

Use the U.S. Department of Education's Loan Simulator to compare repayment options and estimate monthly payments under various plans. Review alternative repayment options carefully to determine what your future payments will look like.

Navicore's Student Loan Counselors are poised to help borrowers with specialized student loan counseling alongside credit, housing, and bankruptcy counseling. Through Navicore's Student Loan Counseling program, borrowers can receive a complete review of their financial situation and budget, including other debts, housing costs, and everyday expenses.

“Borrowers don't have to navigate these changes alone,” Leon added.“Our certified counselors are trained on the latest federal rules and can help you understand what ending SAVE means for your specific situation, not just in theory but in your real monthly budget.”

About Navicore Solutions

Founded in 1991, Navicore Solutions is a national leader in the field of nonprofit financial counseling with a mission to strengthen the well-being of individuals and families through education, guidance, advocacy, and support.

Navicore counselors provide a wide range of services, including credit counseling to consumers in need; education programs through workshops, courses and written material; debt management plan to provide relief for applicable consumers; student loan counseling for those struggling with student loan debt; and housing counseling services in the areas of rental, pre-purchase, default and reverse mortgage. The agency is an advocate of financial education helping communities achieve and maintain financial stability.

