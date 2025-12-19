AIXEBIT Exchange Updates User Identity Verification And Access Control Standards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AIXEBIT Exchange has updated its identity verification and access control standards to enhance platform security.

Seattle, WA, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIXEBIT Exchange has announced an update to its user identity verification and access control standards, reflecting the platform's continued efforts to reinforce account security, regulatory alignment, and operational discipline across its global user base.

Strengthening Identity Verification Frameworks

As part of the update, AIXEBIT Exchange refined its identity verification procedures to support clearer user classification and more consistent access validation. The updated framework enhances credential review and verification processes while remaining aligned with applicable regulatory and data protection requirements.

These measures are designed to reduce unauthorized access risks and improve the overall integrity of account-level controls.

Enhanced Access Control and Permission Management

In parallel with identity verification updates, AIXEBIT Exchange introduced more granular access control mechanisms. Sensitive account actions are now governed by clearer authorization rules and layered verification steps, helping to ensure predictable and auditable account activity.

The platform noted that improved permission visibility and access segmentation contribute to reduced operational risk and stronger internal controls.

Ongoing Monitoring and Risk Awareness

The updated standards are supported by continuous monitoring mechanisms designed to identify abnormal access patterns and potential security anomalies. These systems allow for earlier detection and timely response to unusual behavior.

AIXEBIT Exchange emphasized that identity verification and access control are evolving components of a broader security and compliance framework, adapting to changing user behavior and regulatory expectations.

Supporting a Secure and Compliant Operating Environment

AIXEBIT Exchange stated that the update forms part of its broader efforts to strengthen platform governance and risk management practices. By improving how user access is verified and controlled, the platform aims to provide a more secure and structured operating environment for users across international markets.

About AIXEBIT Exchange

AIXEBIT Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform focused on security, compliance, and institutional-grade infrastructure. The platform is designed to deliver reliable execution, transparent operations, and structured risk controls for users across international markets. Through continuous infrastructure improvement and regulatory alignment, AIXEBIT Exchange seeks to support a stable and trustworthy digital asset trading environment.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.





CONTACT: Oliver Prescott AIXEBIT service (at)