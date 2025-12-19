VISIONVAST Trading Center Enhances AML And Transaction Monitoring Framework

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The update reinforces VISIONVAST Trading Center's compliance-oriented operating model and institutional-grade risk controls.

New York, NY, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VISIONVAST Trading Center has strengthened its AML and transaction monitoring framework to support its compliance-oriented operating model and institutional-grade risk management.



The upgrade reflects VISIONVAST Trading Center's continued efforts to align its internal controls with evolving regulatory expectations across key jurisdictions, while supporting a secure and transparent trading environment for global users.

Strengthening Compliance-Oriented Monitoring

The enhanced framework introduces more granular transaction monitoring, improved behavioral analysis, and automated alert mechanisms designed to identify unusual activity patterns at an early stage. These measures are intended to improve oversight efficiency while maintaining consistent user experience across trading services.

The upgraded systems operate within VISIONVAST Trading Center's U.S. Money Services Business (MSB)–registered operating framework under the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), supporting regulatory expectations related to transaction surveillance, recordkeeping, and risk reporting.

Integrated Risk Controls and Automation







VISIONVAST Trading Center's AML and monitoring framework incorporates automated AML/KYC workflows, AI-assisted risk scoring, and end-to-end audit trails. Together, these components help strengthen internal transparency, enhance traceability, and support ongoing compliance review processes.

By integrating transaction monitoring directly into its core platform architecture, VISIONVAST Trading Center aims to reduce manual intervention while improving the consistency and reliability of compliance operations across regions.

Executive Commentary

According to Stephen Wallace, Chief Compliance and Risk Officer at VISIONVAST Trading Center, effective monitoring systems are essential to sustainable digital asset operations.

“As regulatory expectations continue to mature globally, transaction monitoring and AML controls must be both robust and adaptable,” said Wallace.“Our focus is on building systems that support regulatory alignment, risk discipline, and operational integrity over the long term.” Wallace added that compliance infrastructure is viewed as a continuous process rather than a one-time implementation.

Ongoing Compliance Development

VISIONVAST Trading Center noted that the enhanced framework is part of a broader compliance development roadmap, which includes periodic system reviews, internal training, and ongoing assessment of regulatory developments in global markets.

The company emphasized that its approach prioritizes operational resilience and responsible growth, rather than short-term expansion.

About VISIONVAST Trading Center

VISIONVAST Trading Center is a global digital asset trading platform focused on building secure, transparent, and operationally robust financial infrastructure. Operating under a compliance-oriented framework and supported by advanced risk management systems, the platform provides digital asset trading services for users worldwide while pursuing sustainable international development.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of capital. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release.





CONTACT: Joseph Franklin VISIONVAST Trading Center service (at)