PROACTIS SA - Press Release (nomination C. Carter and P. Shepherd) 19.12.2025

Evolution of PROACTIS SA Governance

PARIS, France – (19 December 2025) - Under the terms of the Board of Directors of the company PROACTIS SA (ISIN code: FR0004052561) held on the 18th of December 2025, Mrs. Charlotte CARTER has been appointed as Director in replacement of Mrs. Bonnie MITCHELL, resigning.

Charlotte Carter joined Proactis in 2013. She is Vice President for Product at Proactis, where she leads a high-performing team dedicated to investing in our next generation of software products. She brings over 12 years of experience in the Source-to-Pay software domain, with expertise in procurement, spend control and SaaS and is supported by CIPS certification and executive education from MIT Sloan.

During this same meeting, Mr. Peter SHEPHERD has been appointed as Director in replacement of Mr. Graham DAVIS, resigning.

Peter Shepherd joined Proactis in November 2025 after being CFO at Medical Management Systems LTD. He brings over 20 years of experience in senior financial roles, with strong expertise in strategy, growth management, and financial excellence within international organizations. His experience and leadership will be instrumental in helping Proactis Group continue its evolution.

Shareholders will be asked to approve these appointments at the next Annual General Meeting called to approve the financial statements for the year ended January 31st, 2026.

As a result of these changes, the Board of Directors of PROACTIS SA is now composed as follows: