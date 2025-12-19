Morgan & Morgan Announces Record-Breaking Year Of Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiff's law firm Morgan & Morgan announced that the firm and its attorneys were recognized with hundreds of honors from legal and business publications in 2025 for their impactful, cutting-edge work on behalf of consumers, workers and the injured across the United States.

Leading legal publications including Law360, the National Law Journal, the Daily Business Review, the Daily Report , The Legal Intelligencer, Super Lawyers and Lawdragon honored America's largest injury firm and its attorneys with a wide range of awards, spanning multiple practice areas and levels of seniority.

As a whole, Morgan & Morgan was recognized as the best Civil Rights/Discrimination firm and a Finalist for Law Firm of the Year by The National Law Journal 's Elite Trial Lawyers. The firm received the Products Liability/Mass Torts Litigation Department of the Year from the Daily Business Review's Florida Legal Awards. Morgan & Morgan's charitable and community outreach also earned it Finalist status in the Elite Trial Lawyers' ESG Impact category, and the firm's Catastrophic Injury, Class Action, and Privacy/Data Breach practice groups were also Elite Trial Lawyers Finalists.

Morgan & Morgan's individual attorneys, who practice across more than 50 areas of the law, were also celebrated for their exceptional work. Super Lawyers recognized more than 240 Morgan & Morgan attorneys in 2025, and attorneys were featured throughout 2025 across several of Lawdragon's guides, which catalog the leading lawyers in the U.S. and internationally. The firm's attorneys are listed in their 500 Leading Lawyers in America, 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers, 500 Leading Global Cyber Lawyers and 500 Leading Civil Rights & Plaintiff Employment Lawyers, among others.

Elite Trial Lawyers honored Morgan & Morgan attorney John Yanchunis with its Lifetime Achievement award in July, commending his innovative body of work in data privacy litigation that began with a 1999 lawsuit over web browser tracking cookies and continued this year with a $425.7 million verdict against Google, which surreptitiously collected users' data without their permission. Yanchunis was also recognized as an MVP of the Year by Law360. Meanwhile, the Florida Justice Association (FJA) named Morgan & Morgan CEO Zander Clem the winner of its annual Perry Nichols Award. This award, the FJA's highest honor, recognizes individuals who have fought valiantly for justice throughout their lives. Other Morgan & Morgan attorneys were also noted as leaders in their fields, including Kelli Lester as a Finalist for the Daily Report's Southeastern Legal Awards Managing Partner of the Year and Hannah Molitoris and Dillon Brozyna as Distinguished Leaders in the Pennsylvania and New England Legal Awards, respectively.

Attorneys Bart Zadel and Robin Hood, whose important work away from the spotlight makes a big difference in the lives of veterans and the disabled, were trumpeted as Unsung Heroes by the Florida Legal Awards.

Morgan & Morgan's army of skilled attorneys nationwide also features rising stars making big contributions early in their careers. These include Law360 Rising Star Patrick Barthle, Elite Trial Lawyers Rising Stars of the Plaintiffs Bar Grant Gillenwater and Evan Rosenberg, Florida Legal Awards On the Rise honorees Francesca Burne and Harris Yegelwel, Southeastern Legal Awards On the Rise honoree Will Graves, The Legal Intelligencer's Pennsylvania Legal Awards Lawyer on the Fast Track Alex Hyder and Birmingham Business Journal NextGen Leaders Lisa Bailey German and Lindsay Hewitt.

The firm's widespread – and growing – presence in these prestigious recognitions underscores the outstanding results that the firm has achieved, and highlights its commitment to being everywhere for everyone.

About Morgan & Morgan

As America's largest injury law firm, with lawyers licensed in all 50 states, Morgan & Morgan has recovered more than $25 billion for over 700,000 clients. Throughout the United States, our attorneys fulfill our“For The People” commitment in over 50 practice areas, including national mass torts and class actions, labor and employment, product liability and dangerous drugs, among many others. Hundreds of law firms throughout the U.S. refer thousands of cases through our Morgan Connection platform. Our firm has taken on some of the biggest corporations across the globe, including BP, Facebook, Google, Monsanto, Norfolk Southern and Eli Lilly, and recovered billions in complex national litigation, including $1.8 billion in the Porter Ranch Gas Leak case in California. Learn more at .

Media Contact: Alexander Storer (Morgan & Morgan) – ...

