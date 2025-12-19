Thor Equities Secures $18.25M Financing For Wynwood Sites

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in urban real estate development, leasing, and management, announced it has secured $18,250,000 in financing from Centennial Bank for properties located at 2724 NW 2nd Avenue and 2825 NW 2nd Avenue in Miami's Wynwood district.

The sites are part of a 2-acre assemblage acquired in September of this year that is zoned for up to 613,000 square feet of development. The financing signals continued confidence in both Wynwood's growth and exemplifies Thor Equities' expertise in sourcing, managing, and developing trophy assets.

“Securing this financing marks an important milestone as we continue to build on our presence in Wynwood and thoughtfully plan the next phase for these sites,” said Joe Sitt, Chairman of Thor Equities Group.“Centennial Bank's understanding of Wynwood's evolution makes them a strong partner and we look forward to delivering a project that truly captures Wynwood's character.”

Thor Equities Group has an established presence in Wynwood and a proven track record of delivering successful mixed-use assets worldwide. In the neighborhood, the firm previously developed Wynwood Walk, which is fully leased to tenants including Puttery, Sea Saw/Shinso, Chama de Fogo, Midtown Boba, and Collectors Club. In 2024, Thor closed a $36.95 million construction loan with ACRES Capital for the development. The financing further expands Thor Equities' growing Florida portfolio, which includes assets in Miami's Design District, Miami Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and industrial properties outside of Tampa.

About Thor Equities Group: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property's potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit .

