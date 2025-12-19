Chief Bookkeeping Officer Launches Specialized IOLTA Reconciliation And Bookkeeping Service For California Law Firms

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Chief Bookkeeping Officer today announced the launch of a dedicated bookkeeping and IOLTA three-way reconciliation support service built specifically for law firms. The service is designed to help attorneys maintain consistent month-end financial reporting while supporting ongoing trust-account reconciliation workflows aligned with California State Bar expectations and internal best practices.

Law firms face a bookkeeping reality that differs from most small businesses. In addition to standard bank and credit card reconciliations, firms handling client trust funds must maintain clear separation of operating and trust activity, preserve matter-level visibility, and document trust transactions with the level of detail that withstands scrutiny. Chief Bookkeeping Officer's service is built to support that discipline as a recurring monthly process, not a catch-up exercise.

“Many firms do not have a problem with effort, they have a problem with structure,” said Marc Pamatian, Founder of Chief Bookkeeping Officer.“When trust activity is involved, the cost of unclear bookkeeping is higher. This service is designed to deliver clean month-end financials and a repeatable reconciliation workflow so the numbers are defensible and the firm is not guessing.”

Service Highlights

. IOLTA 3-Way Reconciliation Support: Precise verification of bank balances, book balances, and client ledger details with rigorous exception tracking.

. Ongoing Bookkeeping: Professional month-end close support to produce timely financial statements, including Profit & Loss and Balance Sheets.

. Matter-Level Trust Organization: Detailed trust activity tracking to support internal review and mandatory attorney oversight.

. Cleanup & Remediation: Specialized catch-up services for firms requiring historical cleanup before beginning ongoing monthly maintenance.

Who the Service Is For The offering is intended for solo attorneys and small-to-midsize firms that want a specialized bookkeeping partner familiar with the operational realities of California trust accounting.

Availability The service is available immediately. Law firms can learn more and schedule an introductory call at .

About Chief Bookkeeping Officer Chief Bookkeeping Officer provides specialized bookkeeping and IOLTA reconciliation support for law firms and medical practices. Founded by Marc Pamatian, the firm helps attorneys maintain consistent reporting and structured workflows to improve financial clarity, oversight, and operational control.

Media Contact: Marc Pamatian, Founder Website: .