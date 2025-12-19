Rodeo Realty Welcomes Five New Agents, Marking Continued Growth And Momentum

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Rodeo Realty is excited to announce the addition of five new agents who joined the brokerage this week: Michael Ehrhart, Alex Aguilar, Cristina Beraro, Antonia Vassileva, and Chad Schlotterback. Their arrival represents continued growth for the firm and reflects Rodeo Realty's ongoing commitment to attracting high-caliber real estate professionals.

Rodeo Realty is enthusiastic about welcoming these agents and looks forward to the expertise, energy, and fresh perspective each will bring to the company. Known for its collaborative culture and strong support system, Rodeo Realty provides its agents with industry-leading marketing, strategic guidance, and operational resources designed to help them thrive in an evolving real estate landscape.

Each of these new team members brings valuable experience and a client-first approach that aligns seamlessly with Rodeo Realty's core values. Their diverse professional backgrounds and dedication to excellence further enhance the brokerage's ability to serve buyers and sellers across Southern California with the highest level of care and professionalism.

The addition of Michael Ehrhart, Alex Aguilar, Cristina Beraro, Antonia Vassileva, and Chad Schlotterback underscores Rodeo Realty's reputation as a destination brokerage for agents seeking long-term success, growth opportunities, and a supportive environment. The firm is genuinely excited to have them on board and looks forward to seeing the positive impact they will make within their communities and across the Rodeo Realty network.

