Homes & Hope, NPHS, And CEDC Selected For Two State Surplus Land Sites In Fontana And San Bernardino

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation (CEDC), Homes & Hope, and Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services (NPHS) have been selected for two sites through the State of California's Surplus Land Initiative, a key part of Governor Newsom's announcement advancing six projects that will create 843 new affordable homes on state-owned land.

These two Inland Empire sites will bring much needed housing opportunities to Fontana and San Bernardino:

Fontana: Transforming a former Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) property into 128 affordable large-family apartments, near jobs, services, and transit in one of the fastest growing regions of the state.

San Bernardino: Creating 205 affordable apartments on a Department of General Services (DGS) site, adding deeply needed rental housing in a community where many families are rent burdened.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity, and I am deeply grateful to the State and our partners for the trust they have placed in us,” said Alexander Russell, Chief Executive Officer of Homes & Hope.“Together, we intend to turn surplus public land into long-term housing stability for Inland Empire families.”

“NPHS has served the Inland Empire for decades, and these sites will allow us to deepen that work,” said Clemente of Neighborhood Partnership Housing Services (NPHS).“By aligning State resources with local and mission-driven partners, we can create homes that support both economic mobility and community resilience.”

“This partnership reflects the very best of what mission‐driven organizations can accomplish together,” said Victoria Brady, CEO of CEDC.“Homes & Hope, NPHS, and CEDC share a deep commitment to expanding opportunity for families who have long been underserved. By aligning our strengths, we are not only creating affordable homes, we are building pathways to stability, dignity, and thriving communities across the Inland Empire.”

We extend our thanks to the Governor's Office and the California Department of Housing & Community Development (HCD) for stewarding this initiative and for entrusting our partnership team with these transformative developments.

About Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation

CEDC is the largest developer of affordable homes in Ventura County. Cabrillo's success is the result of decades of passion, dedication and vision. With a mission of providing comprehensive housing services and community economic development activities, Cabrillo facilitates self-sufficiency for individuals and families who are most lacking in opportunity. Since its founding in 1981, the organization has been committed to providing affordable housing solutions and creating sustainable communities for those in need. CEDC works with a range of stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector partners, and community organizations, to address the housing needs of underserved populations.