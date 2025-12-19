Bihar: Kidnapping Case Of Dr Sajal Kumar Cracked 6 Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Dec 19 (IANS) The Saran police in Bihar have solved the sensational kidnapping case of Chhapra doctor Dr Sajal Kumar, arresting six accused, including the mastermind, an anaesthesiologist who lived with the victim.

Two of the accused were shot in the leg during a police encounter while attempting to flee.

Addressing a press conference on Friday evening, Saran SSP Kumar Ashish confirmed that the kidnapping conspiracy was orchestrated internally, not by an external gang.

“The entire crime was planned by Dr S.N. Singh, an anaesthesiologist who lived with Dr Sajal Kumar. He hired criminals to kidnap the doctor and planned to demand a ransom of around Rs 1 crore,” the SSP said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Dr S.N. Singh alias Shivnarayan Singh – resident of East Boring Canal Road, Patna (mastermind), Monti Bharti, employee of Dr Singh, resident of Ballabhgarh, Haryana, Dheeraj Giri, resident of Sahebganj, Chhapra, Ranjan Rai, resident of Dahiyanwa, Nagar police station area, Chhapra, Sonu Rai, resident of Avtar Nagar police station area, Chhapra, and Golu Kumar, arrested earlier during the investigation.

According to police, the incident dates back to December 17, 2025, when Dr Sajal Kumar was abducted, leading to the registration of Nagar police station case no. 734/25.

An SIT was formed under the supervision of the SSP and led by ASP Sadar Ram Pukar Singh.

During interrogation, the accused Ranjan Rai and Sonu Rai revealed the location of firearms hidden in a garden behind P.N. Singh College in Bhagwan Bazar.

When the police team reached the spot to recover the weapons, both accused attempted to escape by breaking free and opening fire on the police.

“The police retaliated in self-defence, firing at their legs. Both accused sustained gunshot injuries and were apprehended on the spot. They are currently undergoing treatment,” Ashish said.

A separate FIR has been registered at Bhagwan Bazar police station in connection with the encounter.

Police recovered two country-made pistols, one regular pistol, two live cartridges, and five spent cartridges.

The mobile phones of Dr Sajal Kumar's driver and caretaker, which were snatched during the kidnapping, were also recovered from the accused.

Police stated that multiple serious criminal cases are registered against Ranjan Rai and Sonu Rai across different police stations.

Saran SSP stated that further investigation is underway, and more disclosures are expected in the case.