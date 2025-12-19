Hijab Incident: Complaint Filed Against Nitish Kumar, Sanjay Nishad Hearing On Jan 3

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Dec 19 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's legal troubles appear to be increasing as a complaint has been filed against him and Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Muzaffarpur, over the alleged hijab incident involving a female doctor.

The court has accepted the complaint, and the next hearing has been scheduled for January 3, 2026.

Speaking to the media, complainant Mohammad Raju Naiyar said,“The way a person holding a constitutional post behaved with a female doctor is condemnable. We have approached the court in the interest of women's dignity and justice.”

Mohammad Raju Naiyar, who is the state general secretary of the Bihar Pradesh Minority Morcha, filed the complaint on Friday.

According to the allegations, during a ceremony held to distribute appointment letters to newly appointed AYUSH doctors, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly held the hijab of a female doctor, Nusrat Parveen, and attempted to remove it.

The complainant stated that the alleged act not only hurt the sentiments of the doctor but also deeply offended women and members of the minority community.

UP Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad has also been named as an accused in the case. It is alleged that Nishad publicly supported the Chief Minister's actions, which, according to the complainant, sent a wrong message to society and caused humiliation.

The complainant's counsel, Advocate Suraj Kumar, said that the complaint has been filed under Sections 76, 352, 79, 299, and 302 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The matter is now pending before the court, with further proceedings expected on the next date of hearing.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has landed in a controversy following allegations that he allegedly removed the hijab of a Muslim woman doctor during an appointment letter distribution ceremony of Ayush doctors in Patna on December 15.

During the event, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Health Minister Mangal Pandey were also present.