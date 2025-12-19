403
Ministry Of Finance Announces Cabinet Resolution Amending Certain Provisions Of The Executive Regulation Of Excise Tax
The amendments come as part of the UAE's efforts to update the Excise Tax legislative framework and align the legal provisions between the Decree-Law and its Executive Regulation, particularly with respect to tax registration, excise tax deduction, and refund requests, in addition to introducing certain improvements to some provisions of the Executive Regulation. The Ministry emphasised that the amendments aim to enhance tax compliance efficiency and improve procedural clarity for taxable persons, contributing to a stable business environment and the sustainability of public revenues, and supporting the country's direction towards developing a more efficient, flexible, and sustainable tax system. The Ministry noted that these amendments form part of a comprehensive plan to enhance the country's tax systems, aligning it with international best practices, therefore reinforcing transparency and efficiency in the implementation of Excise Tax.
