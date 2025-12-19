DSV 2025 ANNUAL REPORT ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL

At the conference call, Jens H. Lund, Group CEO, and Michael Ebbe, Group CFO, will present the 2025 Annual Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: 4 February 2026

Time: 11:00 am CET

To attend the webcast presentation, please go to Webcast presentation - DSV 2025 Annual Report or go to .

If you wish to ask questions during the conference call, please register through this link: Conference call Q&A - DSV 2025 Annual Report. You will receive an email with dial-in telephone numbers.

We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, ...

Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

Attachment

Investor news - conference call FY 2025