Tuesday, 02 January 2024
DSV 2025 ANNUAL REPORT ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL


2025-12-19 09:18:08
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) We expect to release the 2025 Annual Report of DSV A/S in the morning of 4 February 2026. A webcast and conference call will be held at 11:00 am CET.

At the conference call, Jens H. Lund, Group CEO, and Michael Ebbe, Group CFO, will present the 2025 Annual Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: 4 February 2026
Time: 11:00 am CET

To attend the webcast presentation, please go to Webcast presentation - DSV 2025 Annual Report or go to .

If you wish to ask questions during the conference call, please register through this link: Conference call Q&A - DSV 2025 Annual Report. You will receive an email with dial-in telephone numbers.

We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts
 Investor Relations:
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 43 20 36 38, ...
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...

Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachment

  • Investor news - conference call FY 2025

GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

