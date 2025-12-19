403
AB Akola Group Notification On Transactions In The Company's Securities By The Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AB Akola Group, ISIN code LT0000128092, (hereinafter - the Company), has received a notification from the person discharging managerial responsibilities regarding the transactions in the Company's securities (enclosed).
Mažvydas Šileika
For more information:
Deputy CEO for Finance and Investments at AB Akola Group
E-mail ...
Mob. +370 619 19 403
Attachment
-
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial MSI
