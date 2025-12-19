FG Communities Completes Acquisition Of Two Communities In Winston-Salem, NC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strengthening our presence in the Winston-Salem region

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce the acquisition of two manufactured housing communities in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. With this transaction, FG Communities now owns and operates four communities in the Winston-Salem market.

Winston-Salem is a well-established and growing market within North Carolina's Triad region, supported by a diverse employment base, strong population stability, and continued demand for affordable housing. The city benefits from major healthcare systems, higher education institutions, and a resilient local economy, creating a stable and attractive housing market.

“These acquisitions further advance our growth strategy in key markets,” said Michael Anise, CEO and Co-Founder of FG Communities.“Winston-Salem has proven to be a strong and consistent market, with durable housing demand and solid fundamentals. Expanding our footprint here allows us to create operational scale while continuing to provide quality, affordable housing and generate long-term value for both our residents and shareholders.”

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 66 properties with over 2,700 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

