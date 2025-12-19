Zoomex Lab Strategically Sponsors Web3 Year-End Gala Seoul 2025, Highlighting Real-World Web3 Adoption With Park Joo-Ho

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Web3 Year-End Gala: Seoul 2025, hosted by GRID, co-hosted by Coinness, and strategically sponsored by global digital asset trading platform Zoomex Lab, concluded successfully in Seoul.

The Web3 Year-End Gala: Seoul 2025, hosted by GRID, co-hosted by Coinness, and strategically sponsored by global digital asset trading platform Zoomex Lab, concluded successfully in Seoul.

The flagship year-end event brought together leading industry players including Tencent Cloud, SuperNet, and other Web3 innovators, with a shared mission to advance the industry narrative from asset speculation toward real-world applications and user-centric experiences.

From Vision to Reality: Cross-Industry Dialogue and Key Announcements

The gala opened with a high-energy K-Dance performance, instantly setting an engaging tone for an evening designed to foster deep collaboration and meaningful dialogue.

Strategic Platform Announcement

As the strategic sponsor, Zoomex Lab officially unveiled its 2026 core strategy, highlighting the upcoming launch of Zoomex Card -a payment solution designed to enable instant and seamless conversion of Web3 assets into everyday spending, introducing a new era of frictionless,“invisible” crypto payments.

High-Level Roundtable Discussion

A central highlight of the evening was the panel discussion titled:

“Bridging Finance: When Web3 Meets Real-World Payments.”

Industry leaders explored how Web3 can break into mainstream consumer use cases, eliminate UX barriers, and establish transparent, compliant payment infrastructures, reaching strategic consensus on the path forward.

Special Guest Appearance

Renowned South Korean football star and former national team player Park Joo-Ho attended as a special guest speaker. His presence significantly amplified the event's cross-industry impact, while his remarks underscored the social value of Web3 technologies in driving digital transformation.





Where Sportsmanship Meets Web3: Speed, Professionalism, and Trust

The success of the event highlighted the growing synergy between Web3 innovation, mainstream culture, and sportsmanship.

Zoomex Lab continues to expand its global sports presence as a partner of the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team and through collaborations with elite athletes such as Emiliano Martínez, goalkeeper of the Argentina national team.

These partnerships go beyond brand exposure-embedding the values of precision, speed, discipline, and rule-based execution into Zoomex Lab's platform philosophy, reinforcing its commitment to reliability, efficiency, and regulatory compliance in financial services.

Such cross-industry influence is accelerating Web3's transition into the mainstream.

Looking Ahead to 2026: Simplifying Web3 Payments for Mass Adoption

The success of Web3 Year-End Gala: Seoul 2025 not only delivered valuable industry insights but also underscored the leadership role of Zoomex Lab in advancing real-world Web3 adoption.

In his closing remarks, Jerry, CEO of Zoomex, outlined a clear vision for the year ahead:

“In 2026, our strategic focus is to make Zoomex a daily, intuitive tool for everyday users. With the upcoming Zoomex Card, we aim to compress the Web3 payment experience to match the simplicity of traditional card swipes or one-click payments. Our goal is to turn 'experience-first' from a slogan into reality.”

- Jerry, CEO of Zoomex

Looking forward, Zoomex Lab will continue to champion simplicity, transparency, and user-first design, working alongside industry partners to drive Web3 payments from pilot use cases to true mass adoption-opening a new chapter in real-world Web3 applications.

About ZOOMEX

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform with over 3 million users across 35+ countries and regions, offering 600+ trading pairs. With the core values of“Simple × User-Friendly × Fast,” the platform is committed to delivering high-performance, low-barrier trading experiences. By optimizing the matching engine and user interaction processes, Zoomex supports millisecond-level order execution and enhances usability through a minimalist interface.

As the official partner of the Haas F1 team, Zoomex demonstrates speed, precision, and cutting-edge technology both on the track and in trading. Zoomex is also proud to announce a global exclusive brand ambassador partnership with world-class goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, further strengthening brand image and user trust through his professional spirit and global influence.

The platform also prioritizes security and compliance, holding regulatory licenses including Canada MSB, US MSB, US NFA, and Australia AUSTRAC, and has undergone audits by blockchain security firm Hacken. With flexible identity verification and a free trading system, Zoomex is building a faster, safer, and more accessible trading environment for users worldwide.

