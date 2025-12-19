Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports $19.4M Raised With Over 18.5K Investors Ahead Of Q4 2025 V1

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum in early-stage crypto projects often shows up in numbers before it shows up in headlines. Capital builds gradually. Holder counts rise step by step. Allocation tightens without much noise. When these signals align, they usually point to a project moving out of its quiet phase.







That is the position Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in now. With $19.4M raised and more than 18,500 investors already involved, the project is approaching a point where access is narrowing and participation is accelerating ahead of its next crypto development milestone.

Presale Structure and Why It Is Driving Attention

Mutuum Finance launched its token sale in early 2025 using a phased structure. Each phase introduced a fixed price and a limited allocation. Once a phase filled, the price increased and the next stage opened. This approach created a clear progression and rewarded early participation.

The token started at $0.01 in Phase 1. As demand continued, MUTM moved through multiple stages and is now priced at $0.035 in Phase 6. That shift represents a 250% increase since the beginning of the sale. The official launch price is set at $0.06, which places early participants at a significant advantage compared to later entry points.

Phase 6 is now over 99% allocated. This means only a very small portion of tokens remains available at the current price. The next phase is expected to raise the MUTM price by nearly 20%, continuing the upward pricing structure toward launch.

Capital Raised and Investor Growth

Funding data reinforces the sense of momentum. Mutuum Finance has raised $19.4M so far, placing it among the more notable new crypto projects launched this cycle. This level of funding was not achieved in a single surge. It accumulated steadily as phases progressed.

The investor base has grown alongside capital inflows. More than 18,500 wallets now hold MUTM. This figure is important because it reflects broad participation rather than a narrow group of buyers.

A wider holder base often supports healthier post-launch behavior, as tokens are less concentrated. For observers tracking DeFi crypto launches, this combination of rising capital and expanding investor count is often a sign that a project is transitioning into a more competitive stage.

Token Supply and Distribution Details

Mutuum Finance has a fixed total supply of 4B tokens. Of this supply, 45.5% was allocated for early distribution. That equals roughly 1.82B tokens reserved for the phased sale.

To date, more than 820M tokens have already been sold. This means a large share of the early allocation is gone before the protocol becomes publicly testable. As each phase completes, remaining access shifts to higher prices, reducing the window for lower-cost entry.

This structure is central to the current sense of urgency. As Phase 6 nears full completion, the amount of MUTM available at $0.035 is shrinking quickly. Historically, this stage often draws increased participation as buyers move to secure positions before the next price step.

Beyond raw numbers, engagement tools have helped maintain momentum. Mutuum Finance runs a 24-hour leaderboard that rewards the top daily contributor with $500 in MUTM. This feature encourages consistent participation rather than one-time purchases.

MUTM payment access has also been introduced, allowing the token to be used within supported payment flows. While still early, this expands exposure and utility, helping MUTM move beyond a simple holding asset.

What Mutuum Finance Is Building

The presale interest is closely tied to what Mutuum Finance aims to deliver. The project is building a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol designed to keep capital active through real use.

Users will be able to supply assets and earn yield or borrow against collateral under clear rules. Interest rates adjust based on utilization. Collateral requirements and liquidation thresholds help manage risk as market prices move.

A central component of the system is mtTokens. When users supply assets, they receive mtTokens that represent their position and grow in value as interest accrues. These mtTokens can be staked in the safety module, linking participation directly to protocol incentives.

The buy-and-distribute mechanism reinforces this link. MUTM purchased on the open market is redistributed to users who stake mtTokens in the safety module. As lending activity grows, protocol revenue increases, and market demand follows.

Development Timeline Ahead of V1

Development progress adds context to the current presale stage. According to official statements from the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) team on X, the first live version of the lending and borrowing protocol is scheduled for the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025.

This V1 release is expected to introduce liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot. ETH and USDT will be the initial assets supported for lending, borrowing, and collateral. This conservative asset selection reflects a focus on stability during early testing.

Security preparation has advanced alongside development. Mutuum Finance completed a CertiK Token Scan with a 90/100 score. An independent audit by Halborn Security is currently reviewing the finalized lending and borrowing contracts. A $50k bug bounty focused on code vulnerabilities adds another layer of external review.

Why FOMO Is Building at This Stage

Several factors are now converging. Phase 6 is nearly sold out. The next phase will raise the price again. Capital raised has crossed $19M. The investor count continues to grow.

For many tracking top crypto opportunities, this alignment often marks the end of the easiest entry window. Early phases offered lower prices and more room. Later phases reduce uncertainty but raise costs.

Phase 1 participants are positioned for up to 500% growth relative to the official launch price of $0.06. As each phase completes, that gap narrows for new entrants. This dynamic explains why participation often accelerates rather than slows near the end of a phase.

At the same time, the project is approaching its Q4 2025 V1 milestone, with security reviews underway and core features nearing public testing. For those following new crypto and DeFi crypto developments, this combination of tightening access and visible progress is difficult to ignore.

