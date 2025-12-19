Chase Plastics Announces 2025 Chase Giving Card Winners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Chase Plastics is proud to announce a $15,000 total commitment in charitable giving this holiday season through its annual Chase Giving Card campaign, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the program. This year, the campaign will donate $5,000 to each of three deserving charities, all nominated by Chase Plastics' customers. The selected charities are:

Abby's House: Abby Kelley Foster House, Inc. (Abby's House ) opened in 1976 as one of the first overnight emergency shelters for women -- with or without children. Abby's House has provided more than 15,000 homeless women and children with a safe place to stay, regroup, and rebuild. With 79 units, Abby's House is the largest provider of affordable, supportive housing in Worcester, MA, designed to meet the needs of women and children.

Comfort Cases in Gaithersburg, MD. On any given day, more than 368,000 children are in foster care in the United States. Many are removed from their homes with little more than the clothes on their backs. If they do have personal belongings, they are often given a trash bag to carry them in - a painful experience during an already traumatic time. Comfort Cases is changing that. This organization believes that every child deserves dignity, comfort, and a sense of worth. Instead of a trash bag, children receive a brand-new backpack filled with essential and comforting items, such as pajamas, a warm blanket, toiletries, and a stuffed animal to hold onto during their transition into foster care. The goal is simple but powerful: to end the practice of trash bags in foster care and ensure that every child entering the system has something of their own - something that says,“You matter.”

Homeless Alliance in Oklahoma City, OK. The Homeless Alliance operates a multi-agency homeless resource campus with access to multiple nonprofit and government agencies that provide services, including health clinics, veterans' services, budgeting, and legal assistance. The campus also includes Oklahoma City's only low-barrier Day Shelter, which serves breakfast and lunch, offers showers, mail service, a pet kennel, and access to classes and other service providers. The Homeless Alliance also has a street outreach team, which goes out into the community to find people and connect them with services, and operates four low-barrier employment programs, including the Curbside Chronicle, Curbside Flowers, Sasquatch Shaved Ice, and Curbside Apparel. Most importantly, the ultimate goal of the Homeless Alliance is to move people off the streets and into the safety and security of a home. The organization operates multiple housing programs for people experiencing homelessness, including families with children, veterans, victims of domestic violence, people exiting the justice system, people who are HIV positive, and people who are chronically homeless.

About the Chase Giving Card:

Launched in 2016, the Chase Giving Card Campaign was created to support charities that resonate most with Chase Plastics' customers and suppliers. Over the past 10 years, the campaign has received over 1,600 nominations and donated a total of $87,000 to organizations across North America, while fostering a culture of giving-an important value at Chase Plastics.

In addition to providing financial support, Chase Plastics remains committed to promoting volunteerism and increasing awareness of charitable causes. Throughout the Chase Giving Card campaign, the company spotlights nominated charities across its social media platforms, encouraging others to get involved by donating time, resources, or financial support. This commitment is further reinforced through Giving November, an annual company-wide initiative in which Chase Plastics promotes charitable outreach efforts, including in-house food drives, toy drives, and paid volunteer time off that empowers employees to support causes meaningful to them.

“Reaching the 10th year of our Giving Card campaign is a milestone we're incredibly proud of,” said Kevin Chase, CEO of Chase Plastics.“Each year, our customers remind us of the powerful impact generosity can have, and this anniversary year brought an especially strong response. There are many meaningful ways to give back during the holiday season, and we're grateful to everyone who chose the Chase Giving Card as a way to support organizations making a difference.”

About Chase Plastics

Chase Plastic Services, Inc., is a stocking distributor with a portfolio that offers more than 35,000 varieties of specialty, engineering, and commodity thermoplastics from the industry's leading manufacturers and global suppliers. As a top-ten North American specialty and engineering plastics distributor, Chase Plastics is committed to helping their customers turn resin into reality by Redefining Resin Distribution®.

The Company, formed in 1992, provides customers with an industry-leading portfolio of value-added services delivered by skilled sales professionals and dedicated teams of technical process engineers, market development engineers, and more – all of whom guide the material selection, application development, and manufacturing processes. The Company's unmatched level of dedicated support, together with blending, repacking, inventory management, and logistics services via a network of distribution and sales locations throughout North America, is singularly focused on helping customers boost efficiencies and profitability.

Based in Clarkston, Michigan, Chase Plastics was founded by Kevin and Carole Chase, who serve as the Company's CEO and Vice President, respectively. Learn more about Chase Plastics and its commitment to providing outrageous customer service at