Topnotch Social Worker Doris Iheagwam Recently Featured On Close Up Radio

Doris Iheagwam (pronounced He-ah-gwam) is a noteworthy woman, not just because of her work history but also her personal story and ethics. She has a Bachelor's degree in Sociology from CUNY College in Brooklyn, where she was first exposed to the social work field and realized it was the perfect calling for someone with her love of family and helpful nature. She went on to earn an MSW at New York University and take additional courses in Human Behavior and Social Policy at Fordham University. She has pursued specialized training in Trauma Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy at the University of South Carolina. Doris is recognized as an asset to parents, families and other professionals, and conducts workshops in numerous educational and community settings.

Doris has been recognized for excellence and achievement by media (like Who's Who), the American Red Cross Transitional Housing Program, and others. Most recently, she was named by this radio station as one of their Empowering Women in America.

“My values stem from my family. As a young girl they took me to church and enrolled me, my brother, and my sister in Holy Innocence Catholic School. This instilled values in me-- like service, compassion, and the worth of human life. It helped me set the direction for my career. I even went to a special high school for the helping professions.”

For one still fairly young, Doris has compiled an impressive family activities and casework history in programs from The Stanley S Isaacs Beacon Center, Jewish Board of Family and Child Services, The American Red Cross, The NY Foster Care System, the New York City Board of Education, where social workers help students and their families, and Platinum Community Care.

Doris has conducted preventive services and family counseling, worked with disabled people, and served as a school-based parent liaison. She had a record 141 students when she was a social worker in a temporary housing program! Doris also ran programs for families from other countries, helping them find asylum, secure work permits, and apply for higher education. When she began her career, she did not think about working with such populations, but quickly realized this was another group she could help.

“I fought hard for every achievement. I tell people never lose hope. Just stay focused on where you want to be. We all experience challenges at some point in time but still stay determined. If you have hope and drive, you can achieve any goal you set.”

That advice is as helpful to other professional women, the dreamers and doers, as well as the students and teachers under her counsel.

We salute Doris as a compassionate social worker dedicated to providing essential services that help people overcome challenges, navigate community resources, and find support for a better future. Her unwavering commitment to assist vulnerable populations and advocate for their rights makes her a human services star.

