Punjab CM Mann Hands Over 505 Mini-Bus Permits To Unemployed Youth

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 19 (IANS) In an initiative aimed at ending the monopoly of major players in the transport sector, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday handed over 505 mini-bus permits to unemployed youth under the Rozgar Kranti Scheme.

During a government event here, Chief Minister Mann said this is a historic milestone as the state government has started the Rozgar Kranti with this self-employment initiative.

"The Transport Department has approved 1,165 small stage carriage permits from March 2022 till date and today 505 youngsters are getting permits under the Small Stage Carriage Permit Scheme. These permits were handed over in a free and fair manner to empower these youth from the common families," he added.

Congratulating the youths who received the permits, the Chief Minister said this step would boost the economy, including petrol pump operators, bus operators and other allied areas.

"Earlier students had to face difficulties for lack of buses, now the state government has started school buses for girl students," he added.

CM Mann said the state government has allotted work of recarpetting of 43,000 km total roads, including 19,000 km rural roads, with condition of five-year road maintenance.

The Chief Minister added that 58,000 youths got government jobs without any corruption, nepotism or recommendations, adding that during previous governments such bus permits were issued only to the blue-eyed, who were close to the ruling government.

He said that the previous governments made this business as a family affair by issuing the permits to their loved ones and then monopolising this business.

"Now this trend has been broken as an honest government which is committed for the well-being of all is at the helm of affairs," CM Mann added.

Speaking on the recently conducted local body polls in Punjab, the Chief Minister said, "Recent local bodies elections were conducted in a free and fair manner and some of the candidates secured their seats by a margin of two or three votes. The Opposition is unnecessarily making a hue and cry over the issue as they have been rejected by the people of Punjab. People of the state, especially in rural areas, have voted for the development and the works rather than mere lip service."