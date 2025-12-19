Samsung Galaxy Z Trifold Sells Out Within Minutes In The UAE Following Exceptional Demand

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Dubai, UAE – Dec, 2025 – The Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold has sold out in the UAE within minutes following its launch, reflecting strong demand for Samsung's most ambitious foldable device to date and the next evolution in the company's long-term foldables roadmap. As a limited-edition release available in only five countries globally, the UAE's early access reinforces the market's position as a hub for early technology adoption and premium innovation.

Designed to go beyond the traditional smartphone experience, Galaxy Z TriFold unfolds into a large 10-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, enabling a more immersive workspace and entertainment experience while maintaining a sleek, pocketable form when closed. Built for users who want a device that adapts to their lifestyle, it brings together flagship-grade performance with a tri-folding structure that supports seamless switching between phone use, larger-screen creation, and multi-window productivity.

The device combines Snapdragon® 8 Elite for Galaxy and a 200 MP camera system, alongside Samsung's largest foldable battery to date, and a newly engineered hinge system supported by a reinforced Armor Aluminum frame and titanium hinge housing for multi-fold durability. Galaxy AI is optimized for the expanded display, enabling multitasking and creative workflows through features such as multi-window layouts, standalone Samsung DeX, and tools like Photo Assist, Generative Edit, Sketch to Image and Gemini Live.