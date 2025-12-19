Chotrani, Suraj Enter Quarterfinals Of Western India Squash

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Top four seeds in the men's category continued to have a field day in the 80th CCI Western India Squash as they moved into the quarterfinals quite easily on Friday.

Men's top seed Veer Chotrani got the better of Rounak Yadav 11-7, 11-2, 11-5. Second seed Suraj Chand was tested a little before he edged past Hridhaan Shah 11-9, 11-9, 11-8 on the courts of the Cricket Club of India (CCI).

“I enjoyed my time on the court. I usually don't play early in the morning, but it was a lot of fun. I am looking forward to the upcoming challenges,” said Chotrani.

Spectators have been treated to high quality squash marked by sharp movement, tactical awareness and impressive resilience.

Results: MIXU9: Devyansh Gupta [5/8] bt Lakshanya Rajawat [1] 11-4 11-7; Sabir Khubchandani [2] bt Aarush Suklikar [5/8] 11-7 11-9;

BU11: Rudransh Prabhakar [5/8] bt Viraaj Wadhwani [3/4] 6-11 11-8 11-6 11-2; Avyyanveer Luthra [2] bt Viraj Shinde [5/8] 10-12 12-10 11-3 11-4; BU13: Viaan Khemani [5/8] bt Thanuj Reddy Puli [3/4] 11-2 11-6 11-5; Dhairya Gogia [1] bt Ridaan Gupta [5/8] 11-9 11-5 11-5; BU15: Swarit Patil [3/4] bt Vinay Shinde [5/8] 8-11 11-8 11-6 11-7; Yusuf Pardiwala [2] bt Rishabh Shyam 11-3 11-9 9-11 7-11 11-9; BU17: Agastya Bansal [3/4] bt Pradeepsingh Rathore [9/16] 11-4 11-4 3-11 11-8; Saharsh Shahra [1] bt Bhaskar Chahu Darvada [9/16] 11-4 11-1 11-3; BU19: Rachit Shah [1] bt Ravi Lachka 11-1 11-4 11-3; Arjun Morey [5/8] bt Shravin Jain [3/4] 11-9 11-6 4-11 14-12

GU11: Sameeksha Sugumar [1] bt Avni Nandal [9/16] 11-2 11-4 11-5; Anshika Kumari [3/4] bt Inaya Andrabi [5/8] 9-11 11-6 11-7 11-4; GU13: Gargi Kadam [5/8] bt Shriya Maheshwari [3/4] 9-11 11-5 11-7 8-11 11-5; Riyaa Dalal [2] bt Aarna Rao [9/16] 11-5 11-13 11-6 13-11; GU15: Divyanshi Jain bt Gauri Jaiswal [3/4] 11-7 6-11 11-6 9-11 11-7; Diva Parasrampuria [2] bt Trisha Shah [5/8] 11-2 11-8 11-6; GU17: Kaashvi Mangal [1] bt Kriya Saravanan [5/8] 11-7 11-5 11-5; Fabiha Nafees [5/8] bt Devashree Arora [3/4] 7-11 14-12 12-10 11- 7; GU19: Karina Phipps [3] bt Samairah Raj Bhandare 11-5 11-6 11-3; Akanksha Gupta [2] bt Sehar Nayar [7] 11-7 11-4 9-11 11-9

Men's: Mahesh Mangaonkar [5/8] bt Saurabh Kumar 11- 11-2 11-5; Ayaan Vaziralli [3/4] bt Kunal Singh [9/16] 11-4 11-7 11-8

ProCoach: Raja Yadav [2] bt Ajay Rathee [9/16] 11-6 11-5 11-5; Akhilesh Kumar [1] bt Sunil Kumar [9/16] 11-8 11-6 11-6; MO45: Rishaad Bilimoria bt Alok Taparia [9/16] 11-3 11-0 11-2; Aditya Maheshwari bt Ketan Patel 11-5 11-6 11-8; MO50: Vinay Rauthan [1] bt Ashutosh Phatak [9/16] 11-4 11-3 13-11; Hemant Nadkarni [5/8] bt Rahul Kesar [3/4] 9-11 11-4 11-4 11-4; MO55: Sanjay Rajpal [3/4] bt Jehangir Surti [5/8] 11-9 11-9 13-11; Vishal Jhunjhunwala bt Ashish Mehta [1] 15-13 3-11 11-5 11-5; MO60: Rohit Thawani bt Rakesh Bhan [5/8] 11-2 11-2 11-3; Deepak Moolani [2] bt Nigam Soni [5/8] 11-5 11-6 11-8; MO65: Devapriya Kanoria bt Lalit Kumar Agnihotri [3/4] 11-4 11-6 11-5; Vaman Apte [2] bt Kishan Lal 11-7 11-9 9-11 14-12