Lebanon Depends On Egypt's Role In The Arab Region -- President Aoun
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Friday said Lebanon hinges on the key political role played by Egypt in the Arab region and Cairo's support for Beirut under the current hard circumstances.
The Presidency said in a statement that Aoun indicated, during his reception of the visiting Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, at the necessity to re-activate the higher joint commission.
The statement quoted Madbouly as saying his visit aimed at conveying Cairo's support for the country and all steps that have been taken by president Aoun and the government to restore stability and state sovereignty on all the Lebanese territories.
Madbouly confirmed that his mission in Beirut partly aimed at re-activating the joint commission that convened in Cairo last month and discuss with the Lebanese government cooperation in several spheres namely, power, gas, industries and transports.
He added that the Egyptian government and the private sector could support Lebanon in all enterprises including reconstruction of South Lebanon.
The Egyptian prime minister renewed Cairo's condemnation of attacks by the Israeli occupation.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese president in a statement acclaimed a US-French-Saudi accord declared in Paris on Thursday to hold an international conference for supporting the Lebanese army and the internal security forces.
Aoun affirmed that the armed forces are the major "guarantee for Lebanon's security and stability and sovereignty." (pickup previous)
