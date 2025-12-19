403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
SEIL Energy Earns 'Great Place To Work' Certification For The Second Consecutive Year
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, 19th December 2025: SEIL Energy India Limited, one of the largest independent power producers (IPP) in India, today announced that it is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work for the 2025-26 year in a row. This prestigious Certification is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at the Company. This year, 86% of employees said it's a great place to work.
Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
On this occasion, Mr. Janmejaya Mahapatra, CEO - SEIL Energy India Limited, said, "At SEIL Energy, we believe that our people are our greatest asset. We are delighted to be recognised as a Great Place To Work-Certified organization for the second consecutive year, a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture that prioritises work-life balance, growth opportunities and employee well-being. We strive to provide an environment where our team members can thrive, innovate and grow, both personally and professionally.
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
About SEIL:
SEIL Energy India Limited - SEIL Energy - is a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) committed to contributing towards India's energy security. The company has a successful track record of developing and operating thermal power generation assets in the country. It has a 2,640 MW supercritical thermal power generation complex located in SPSR Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh, India.
Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviours proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.
On this occasion, Mr. Janmejaya Mahapatra, CEO - SEIL Energy India Limited, said, "At SEIL Energy, we believe that our people are our greatest asset. We are delighted to be recognised as a Great Place To Work-Certified organization for the second consecutive year, a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture that prioritises work-life balance, growth opportunities and employee well-being. We strive to provide an environment where our team members can thrive, innovate and grow, both personally and professionally.
According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified Great Workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.
About SEIL:
SEIL Energy India Limited - SEIL Energy - is a leading Independent Power Producer (IPP) committed to contributing towards India's energy security. The company has a successful track record of developing and operating thermal power generation assets in the country. It has a 2,640 MW supercritical thermal power generation complex located in SPSR Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh, India.
User:- Srinivas Vadde
Email:[email protected]
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment