Nashama Return Home


2025-12-19 09:08:06
Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra)-- After finishing second in the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup, which was held by the State of Qatar, the Jordanian national football team, "Al-Nashama," returned home. This accomplishment demonstrates the growth of Jordanian football.
This achievement is a result of the team's methodical technical and physical preparation as well as the ongoing royal support, which helped them perform admirably during the tournament and bolstered the supporters' faith in Al-Nashama's capacity to continue winning in subsequent contests.

