Zelensky: Ukraine Has Intelligence On Oreshnik Missile Deployment In Belarus And Share Information With Partners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President said this during a joint press conference with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The relocation of the Oreshnik to the territory of Belarus is nearing completion. We understand where it will be deployed. We are sharing this information with our partners. I believe our partners themselves can assess this threat and understand how to respond to it,” Zelensky said.

He called on partners to impose sanctions against enterprises that supply Russia with components necessary for the production of this ballistic missile.“We asked our partners to apply sanctions against companies located both on the European continent and on other continents - companies that sell components through third countries that are suitable for the Oreshnik. Without these components, Russia simply will not be able to develop production of the Oreshnik,” the President said.

He noted that Russia is not yet capable of establishing mass production of these missiles and added that Ukraine understands“how to counter this.”

“Currently, the Oreshnik cannot be intercepted by drones. They used the Oreshnik against the territory of Ukraine. We understand how to deal with this,” the President said.

Zelensky emphasized that partners today should take into account the danger Russia is creating on the territory of Belarus for European countries.“You remember that on the first night of the full-scale invasion, missiles that killed our people were flying into our country from the territory of Belarus as well,” he recalled.

As reported, in a comment to Ukrinform, Oleh Ivashchenko, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, stated that Russia is deploying the medium-range ballistic missile Oreshnik in Belarus, with Europe in its sights.