Maritime Security And Drone Defense: Ukraine Offers Its Expertise To Poland

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during a joint press conference with the President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, in Warsaw, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine is offering Poland consultations on drone defense. We know how to counter every type of drone currently in Russia's arsenal, which could be used against our neighbors, against Poland, against other nations. We are ready to continue supporting a security dialogue with Poland, taking into account the threats originating from the territory of Belarus,” Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine can also propose cooperation in the field of maritime security.“This is important in terms of Poland's position in the Baltic Sea,” the President added.

Inviting Nawrocki to visit Ukraine, Zelensky emphasized:“We are ready to demonstrate our production capabilities and our security capacities - the assets we possess and with which we can strengthen our cooperation,” Zelensky said.

SBU strikes third Russian oil production platform in Caspian Sea – source

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Cabinet of Ministers, the Office of the President, and the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to develop, by the end of the year, a mechanism for opening controlled exports of Ukrainian weapons.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine