SBU Strikes Third Russian Oil Production Platform In Caspian Sea Source

SBU Strikes Third Russian Oil Production Platform In Caspian Sea
This time, the strike hit a drilling platform at the Rakushechnoye field (named after Valery Grayfer).
"The drone's onboard camera recorded a successful hit in the area of the platform's gas turbine unit," the source said.
Earlier, SBU drones had already hit ice-resistant oil production platforms at the Filanovsky and Korchagin fields in the Caspian Sea, leading to a shutdown of production processes at those sites.Read also: SBU drones strike Russian oil production platforms in Caspian Sea third time over past week – source
"The SBU continues to systematically reduce petrodollar revenues flowing into Russia's war budget. All facilities that ensure the financing of aggression against Ukraine are absolutely legitimate targets," a well-informed SBU source said.
Earlier today, the SBU struck a tanker belonging to Russia's shadow fleet for the first time in neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea.
