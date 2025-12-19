SBU Strikes Third Russian Oil Production Platform In Caspian Sea Source

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A source in the SBU told this to Ukrinform.

This time, the strike hit a drilling platform at the Rakushechnoye field (named after Valery Grayfer).

"The drone's onboard camera recorded a successful hit in the area of the platform's gas turbine unit," the source said.

Earlier, SBU drones had already hit ice-resistant oil production platforms at the Filanovsky and Korchagin fields in the Caspian Sea, leading to a shutdown of production processes at those sites.

SBU drones strike Russian oil production platforms in Caspian Sea third time over past week – source

"The SBU continues to systematically reduce petrodollar revenues flowing into Russia's war budget. All facilities that ensure the financing of aggression against Ukraine are absolutely legitimate targets," a well-informed SBU source said.

Earlier today, the SBU struck a tanker belonging to Russia's shadow fleet for the first time in neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea.