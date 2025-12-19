Polish President Comments On His Attitude Toward Ukrainian Refugees
Asked by journalists to assess the contribution of Ukrainians to Poland's economy, Nawrocki responded:“I am very glad that migrants who arrived from Ukraine, Ukrainians living in Poland, have found their home here.”
Nawrocki also noted that Poland's support for Ukraine amounted to 4.1% of GDP, or €25 billion.
He further emphasized that Poland takes care of all minorities.
“We have a system of minority protection that allows them to develop. I believe this is proof of Poland's openness, which since 2022 has taken in more than one million Ukrainians,” the President said.
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Poland on an official visit yesterday evening.
