Polish President Comments On His Attitude Toward Ukrainian Refugees

2025-12-19 09:07:34
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He expressed his views during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Asked by journalists to assess the contribution of Ukrainians to Poland's economy, Nawrocki responded:“I am very glad that migrants who arrived from Ukraine, Ukrainians living in Poland, have found their home here.”

As Ukrinform reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Poland on a visit the previous evening.

Nawrocki also noted that Poland's support for Ukraine amounted to 4.1% of GDP, or €25 billion.

He further emphasized that Poland takes care of all minorities.

“We have a system of minority protection that allows them to develop. I believe this is proof of Poland's openness, which since 2022 has taken in more than one million Ukrainians,” the President said.

UkrinForm

