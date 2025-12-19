Zelensky On EU Decision On Loan For Ukraine: A Signal To Russia That There Is No Point In Continuing War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this at a joint press conference with Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

When asked what the EUR 90 billion interest-free loan from the EU means for Ukraine, Zelensky replied: "This is a signal to the Russians that there is no point in continuing the war, because we are financially supported, which means we will not collapse on the front line. We will continue to support our army, without a doubt, and our people."

Zelensky stressed that $45 billion of these funds would be directed to support Ukraine's state budget.

He noted that the loan is also an important positive signal for Ukrainian society. He added that, in any case, the loan is tied to reparations to be paid by Russia.

Zelensky earlier thanked EU leaders for the decision to provide Ukraine with EUR 90 billion in financial support for 2026-2027.

On December 19, Zelensky is on a visit to Poland. Earlier today, he held his first one-on-one meeting with Polish President Karol Nawrocki.