Baku Marks Anniversary Of Icherisheher's UNESCO World Heritage Inscription

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova

A jubilee event has been held to mark the 25th anniversary of the inclusion of Baku's Old City (Icherisheher), together with the Maiden Tower and the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, in UNESCO's World Heritage List, Azernews reports.

The event was opened with an introductory speech by host Rahib Azeri. In his remarks, he stressed that one of the most vivid examples of the work carried out in the protection and promotion of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage is precisely Icherisheher.

"I believe that regardless of where we were born, Icherisheher is an extremely important place for each of us. It is no coincidence that we often say 'Icherisheher is a museum under the open sky.' This expression carries deep meaning, for sometimes the buildings, streets, and courtyards we pass by every day embody such a rich history and memory that they can be rediscovered anew," the host said.

Rahib Azeri added that promoting such cultural centers, conveying their significance to a wider audience, and highlighting their contribution to world civilization is of utmost importance. According to him, the preservation of Icherisheher, the restoration work carried out there, and its continued existence as a living and functioning environment are crucial for safeguarding these values.

In his speech, Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, Rufat Mahmud, noted that on December 2, it was exactly 25 years since this unique heritage site was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List.

He pointed out that the jubilee is not only a memorable date but also an important opportunity to review the work done, evaluate the results achieved, and determine future directions.

Rufat Mahmud emphasized that inscription on UNESCO's World Heritage List is a rare and high expression of trust shown to any country, since only cultural heritage sites of outstanding universal value are included in this list.

He explained that Icherisheher's inclusion was determined not only by its ancient history but also by its unique urban structure formed at the crossroads of Eastern and Western civilizations, the preservation of medieval architectural traditions in their entirety, and the uninterrupted continuity of its living environment over centuries. Precisely for these features, Icherisheher has been internationally recognized as an outstanding example of human creativity and a rare urban space that embodies various historical periods and cultural influences.

Rufat Mahmud particularly emphasized that the inclusion of Icherisheher in UNESCO's World Heritage List became possible during the presidency of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, thanks to his special attention and farsighted policy toward the protection of national cultural heritage. He added that today, preservation and development of Icherisheher continue consistently under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and with the care and attention of the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva.

Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova stated that independent Azerbaijan's position in the international cultural arena is the result of a consistent policy aimed at preserving national and spiritual values and presenting them to the world as universal heritage. Thanks to the strategy implemented under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan today is recognized as one of the most active and influential countries within UNESCO.

She underlined that inscription in the UNESCO lists is not merely a formal status for Azerbaijan:

"It is a confirmation of our identity as a people, a message to the world about the antiquity of our statehood traditions and the creative spirit of the Azerbaijani people."

She noted that the number of Azerbaijan's nominated sites within UNESCO continues to grow. Currently, the country's tangible cultural heritage sites are represented in the World Heritage List, while mugham, ashig art, carpet weaving, Novruz holiday, and other elements are included in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. In total, 24 heritage elements of Azerbaijan have been registered in these lists.

Head of the State Service for the Protection, Development, and Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Culture Ministry, Sabina Hajiyeva, remarked that Icherisheher is a native place for every Azerbaijani:

"Icherisheher is our living space, our source of pride, and one of our most beloved corners. It is a historical site that reveals itself anew each time, shows a new face, and preserves its secrets."

She added that despite ongoing scientific research, restoration, and conservation efforts, Icherisheher still holds many unopened pages:

"I am confident that over time these secrets will be studied more deeply, and new facts will emerge. This will not only enrich society's knowledge but also further strengthen our sense of pride."

Secretary General of the Romualdo Del Bianco Foundation, Simone Giometti, noted that in recent years significant work has been carried out in the protection of monuments, strengthening international cooperation, and developing intercultural dialogue. He emphasized that such world heritage sites unite people and serve peace.

In his remarks, Executive Secretary of the National Commission of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, Mustafa Shabanov, outlined that this issue has caused serious concern both domestically and internationally. According to him, the matter was not about protecting individual historical buildings, but about safeguarding the entire cultural environment of Icherisheher, which is one of the main symbols of Azerbaijani statehood and an inseparable part of the capital's historical identity.

He stressed that thanks to the political will and direct attention of President Ilham Aliyev, the protection of Icherisheher was elevated to one of the priority directions of state policy. In a short time, effective management mechanisms were established, and Icherisheher was placed under systematic state protection.

Shabanov added that within the new management model, scientifically grounded conservation and restoration programs were prepared and implemented step by step, measures were taken to eliminate risk factors, transport load and urban pressure were limited, systematic monitoring and research of monuments were organized, and compliance with protection standards was strengthened.

The event continued with a vibrant concert program. A congratulatory video prepared for the 25th anniversary of this significant occasion was also shown.

Note that Baku's historic center, Icherisheher, stands out for its rich cultural heritage formed over millennia, its unique urban structure, and rare architectural monuments.

Located on the shores of the Caspian Sea and covering an area of 22 hectares, this ancient settlement is one of the few unique examples of medieval urban culture in Azerbaijan preserved to the present day.

Historical sources and archaeological research show that settlements existed in the territory of Icherisheher as early as the Bronze Age. The street network formed over centuries, the planning structure surrounded by fortress walls, and the consideration of the sea factor in urban development turned Icherisheher into an example of highly developed urban planning art.

The Maiden Tower, the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, fortress walls, mosques, caravanserais, and residential houses together form the architectural integrity of this historic site.

The Old City of Baku (Icherisheher), together with the Maiden Tower and the Shirvanshahs' Palace Complex, was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List in 2000.

This marked the first time a site in Azerbaijan was recognized as having outstanding universal value by UNESCO.