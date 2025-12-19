Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Middle Corridor Strengthens As Baku Port Breaks Container Records

Middle Corridor Strengthens As Baku Port Breaks Container Records


2025-12-19 09:07:29
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The recent milestone achieved by the Baku International Sea Port, handling its 100,000th container in a single year, marks more than just a local success story. It is a powerful symbol of the growing importance of the Middle Corridor (Trans‐Caspian International Transport Route) in reshaping global trade flows and strengthening the economic resilience of the region. In a world where supply chains are being redefined, the Middle Corridor is emerging as a secure, flexible, and efficient bridge between Asia and Europe. Baku Port, as one of its central hubs, is at the heart of this transformation.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN19122025000195011045ID1110503189



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search