Stephanie Leiser is a lecturer at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy and Director of the Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy (CLOSUP) at the University of Michigan. Her general areas of interest are public budgeting, finance, and local government management, and she has particular expertise in state and local tax policy, business taxation and incentives, and local government fiscal health.

