Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Stephanie Leiser

Stephanie Leiser


2025-12-19 09:07:07
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Director, Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy, University of Michigan
Profile Articles Activity

Stephanie Leiser is a lecturer at the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy and Director of the Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy (CLOSUP) at the University of Michigan. Her general areas of interest are public budgeting, finance, and local government management, and she has particular expertise in state and local tax policy, business taxation and incentives, and local government fiscal health.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in Public Policy, University of Michigan
  • –present Director of the Center for Local, State and Urban Policy, University of Michigan

The Conversation

MENAFN19122025000199003603ID1110503178



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search