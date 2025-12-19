

Scholar-in-Residence, University of Denver Associate Professor of Law, University of Hong Kong

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles Activity

Adrian Kuenzler is Associate Professor at the University of Hong Kong Faculty of Law and Affiliate Fellow at the Information Society Project, Yale Law School. His research focuses on technology, innovation policy and competition, and examines problems in antitrust, intellectual property and consumer law from a comparative and interdisciplinary perspective. Adrian graduated from the University of Zürich (M.A., Ph.D.) and from Yale Law School (LL.M., J.S.D.). He has served as a Professor in the Faculty of Law at Zürich University and has held visiting academic positions at New York University School of Law, the Max Planck Institute for Research on Collective Goods, Yale Law School, ETH Zürich, the European University Institute, the Weizenbaum Institute for the Networked Society and Oxford University. Adrian has held visiting professorship positions at Universidad de San Andrés (Buenos Aires) and the University of Münster. He has also been a Robert S. Campbell Visiting Fellow at Magdalen College, Oxford. He is currently a distinguished Scholar-in-Residence at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

Website:

–present Associate Professor of Law, University of Denver

2015 Yale Law School, J.S.D

ExperienceEducation