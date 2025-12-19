403
China Decries US Security Aid For Taiwan, Sale Of USD 11 Billion Worth Of Arms
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- China on Friday expressed deep dismay and emphatic rejection of an endorsed US bill allocating USD one billion for security coordination with Taiwan and the Pentagon's decision to sell Taiwan USD 11 billion worth of arms.
Spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Guo Jiakun, speaking at a news conference, slammed the US bill, charging Washington with meddling in China's domestic affairs, undermining its security and development interests.
The NDAA authorizes up to USD one billion in funding for the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative, which covers medical equipment, supply capacity, and "combat casualty-care capabilities." It also authorizes U.S. forces to continue training Taiwan to counter "Chinese coercion and malign influence operations."
The Chinese spokesperson, in his remarks today, urged Washington to "meet China at the middle of the road" and implement the understandings reached between the two nations' leaders at the South Korea summit held in October.
Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Taiwan affairs bureau at the State Council Chen Benhua, said in a statement the US bill stipulates further armament of the island country, Taiwan, "which is an inseparable part of Chinese territories."
The renewed Chinese rhetoric against the US came hours after the Pentagon approved a USD 11 billion worth of arms deal for Taiwan. In retaliation, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said, "no power should underestimate China's will and its ability to defend its sovereignty and territorial sanctity.
"No matter how large the arms sales to Taiwan, this will not hamper the unavoidable historic process to reunify the nation." (end)
