IOM Warns: 9.3 Million Displaced In Sudan Amid World's Largest Internal Displacement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday that the Sudan is currently witnessing the world's largest internal displacement crisis (IDPs) with the number of IDPs reaching approximately 9.3 million people.
Speaking online from (Port Sudan) during a press briefing in Geneva, (IOM) Chief of Mission in Sudan Mohamed Refaat warned of a worsening humanitarian crisis in Sudan as the number of internally displaced persons continues to rise.
He reported that events in (North Darfur) since 25 October particularly in (Al Fasher) have resulted in more than 109.000 people fleeing to nearby villages, noting that mounting security and logistical challenges are hindering the delivery of humanitarian assistance.
He also expressed concern over the deteriorating situation in (Kordofan) which has seen rapid displacement of more than 50.000 people since late October most of them women and children.
Refaat also warned that funding cuts has forced IOM to scale down support for several of its humanitarian programs close different health facilities and lay off hundreds of staff despite a sharp increase in needs inside Sudan rising from 27 million people requiring assistance last year to 33 million this year.
He revealed that the IOM appeal in Sudan is funded at only 35 per cent amid donor funding cuts including from the United States one of the organization's largest donors.
Refaat issued an urgent appeal to the international community to help prevent further escalation and deterioration of the humanitarian situation warning that continued fighting in Kordofan could turn it into "another Al Fasher".
He also stressed the urgent need to restore funding levels to sustain the humanitarian response in Sudan. (end)
