State Of Kuwait Hails US Lifting Of Curbs On Syria
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday applauded the US decision to repeal sanctions on Syria that had been imposed according to Ceasar Act and lauded role of the US President Donlad Trump in this respect.
The ministry in a statement said this crucial step will back up Syria's economic recovery, efforts of the Syrian Government for rebuilding and development and boost its international economic cooperation and partnerships.
It renewed the State of Kuwait's support for Syria regarding its efforts to consolidate the country's security, stability and safeguard its territories and sovereignty. (end)
