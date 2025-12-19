403
Futures Higher To End Week
Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Friday, as investors awaited retail sales figures that could offer fresh signals on the economy.
The TSX leaped 190.83 points to close Thursday at 31,440.85.
The Canadian dollar hesitated 0.05 cents to 72.53 cents U.S.
Futures were up 0.2% Friday.
BlackBerry raised the lower end of its fiscal 2026 revenue forecast on strong demand for its cybersecurity software, while posting third-quarter revenue above analyst estimates.
Lundin Mining said it planned to sell its Eagle nickel-copper mine and Humboldt Mill to Talon Metals in a deal worth about $84 million.
On the economic scene, Statistics Canada said its new housing price index was unchanged in November, in contrast with a 0.4% decrease the month before, while retail sales decreased 0.2% to $69.4 billion in October.
Sales were down in four of nine subsectors, led by decreases at food and beverage retailers.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchanged prospered 9.62 points, or 1%, Thursday to 942.08.
ON WALLSTREET
S&P 500 futures fell slightly Friday after major U.S. indexes closed higher, buoyed by cool inflation data.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials docked 39 points, or 0.1%, to 48,282.
Futures for the broader index fell 4.25 points, or 0.1%, to 6,834.75.
Futures for the NASDAQ climbed 40 points, or 0.2%, to 25,301.75.
In premarket trading, Oracle was a winner, with shares up more than 4% after TikTok agreed to sell its U.S. operations to a new joint venture that includes the software giant and private equity investor Silver Lake.
In contrast, Nike shares slid 10% as the sports apparel giant saw revenue in its Greater China market decline during the fiscal second quarter. The company is also feeling the pain of tariff increases, noting a hit to its gross margins due to the levies.
The S&P 500 and the Dow both snapped their four-day losing streaks in the previous session.
The NASDAQ Composite also rose, gaining 1.4%, as several tech stocks recouped losses from the day before.
This week, the S&P 500 is down 0.8% and 30-stock Dow sagged 1%. The NASDAQ is down 0.8% week to date.
Friday could see volatile market activity as options on four types of securities are set to expire on the same day, an event known as“quadruple witching.”
More than $7.1 trillion in notional options exposure is set to expire this Friday, making it the largest options expiration on record, according to Goldman Sachs.
Stocks on Thursday climbed after a lighter-than-expected inflation reading from November's consumer price index report and gains in the market's tech leaders.
The CPI data - which reflected a 2.7% year-over-year jump in consumer prices, lower than expected - gave investors hope that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in 2026.
To be sure, some economists warned that the methodology used in the data release - which was the first CPI report since the government shutdown this fall - could lead to a reacceleration in December's inflation report.
Overseas, the Nikkei 225 in Japan gained 1% Friday, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index tacked on 0.8%.
Oil prices added 34 cents to $56.49
Gold prices backpedaled $10.70 to $4,353.80.
