Stunt Biker Booked for Reckless Riding on Public Road in Shopian

Srinagar – Jammu and Kashmir Police have taken prompt action against a stunt biking incident reported from the Zawoora area of Shopian district, registering a case against a rider for dangerous driving, officials said.

In this regard, FIR No. 270/2025 has been registered under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Police have seized the motorcycle involved in the incident, and further investigation is currently underway.

The accused rider has been identified as Furqan Ahmad Dar, son of Mohd Ashraf Dar, a resident of Zawoora, Shopian. According to police, he was found performing dangerous stunts on a public road, thereby endangering his own life and posing a serious risk to other commuters.

Police officials reiterated that stunt biking and rash driving on public roads are strictly prohibited and will invite stringent legal action. They said public roads are meant for safe and smooth commuting, and such irresponsible behaviour can lead to serious accidents and loss of life.

The police have appealed to youth to strictly adhere to traffic rules and adopt responsible driving practices. Parents and guardians were also urged to guide and counsel their children about road safety and traffic discipline to prevent such incidents.