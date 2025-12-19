Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market To Reach USD 143.22 Billion By 2035, Driven By Demand For Affordable Therapies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market size is valued at USD 81.24 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 143.22 billion by 2035, rising at a 5.85% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Key Takeaways



North America held a major revenue share of the market by 38% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market during the forecast period.

By service type, the API manufacturing segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025.

By service type, the integrated CDMO segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By drug type, the small-molecule generics segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025.

By drug type, the biosimilars & biologics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By formulation, the solid oral segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025.

By formulation, the sterile injectables segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

By end-user industry, the retail pharmacies & outpatient channels segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2025. By end-user industry, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

What is the Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing?

The generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market is driven by

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Market?

The growing generic biologics act as the major driver in the generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market. This increases the demand for specialized manufacturing facilities and expertise, which in turn encourages collaborations with the generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing facilities. Moreover, growing outsourcing trends, disease, and technological advancements are other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Market?

The generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market has been expanding due to the growing investments and agreements to launch and enhance the use of various generic services.



In June 2025, to expand the U.S facility of Piramal Pharma Solutions, which is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in India, located at Riverview, Michigan, and Lexington, Kentucky, the company announced a total of $90 million in investment. In February 2025, to acquire 80% equity capital in JASMIN, definitive transaction agreements with the affiliate entities and Pierre Fabre SA were announced by Jubilant Biosys Innovative Research Services Pte. Limited. With this agreement, areas like the antibody drug conjugate

What is the Significant Challenge in the Market?

Stringent regulations act as the major challenge in the generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market. Adherence to the GMP regulations, regular audits, and proper documentation are required, where their failure leads to product bans or recalls, limiting their acceptance rates. Moreover, quality risks, pricing pressures, and competition among the CDMOs are other market restraints.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share in the generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market by 38%, due to the presence of robust industries. At the same time, the growth in the early adoption of advanced technologies and the shift towards affordable solutions also increased the manufacturing of generic products. The advanced healthcare and outsourcing tend also increased their use and innovations, which contributed to the market growth.

What Made the Asia Pacific Grow Rapidly in the Market in 2025?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market during the forecast period, due to affordable manufacturing facilities. The expanding industries and CDMOs are also driving their production, due to the growing demand for generic products across the healthcare sector, and patients are also increasing their manufacturing. Additionally, the growing generic advanced therapies and government support are also promoting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

By service type analysis

Why Did the API Manufacturing Segment Dominate in the Market in 2025?

By service type, the API manufacturing segment led the generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market in 2025, as they are essential in the development of various therapeutics. This, in turn, increased their large-scale production. Additionally, the growth in the outsourcing trends has also increased their use.

By service type, the integrated CDMO segment is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period, as it offers end-to-end services. At the same time, their fast production and affordability are also increasing their collaborations. The growing focus on complex products is also increasing their demand.

By drug type analysis

Which Drug Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Market in 2025?

By drug type, the small-molecule generics segment held the dominating share of the generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market in 2025, due to growth in their approvals. Similarly, the growth in chronic disease has also increased its demand. This increased their manufacturing.

By drug type, the biosimilars & biologics segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, due to their growing innovations. At the same time, their rising patent expiration is also driving their manufacturing and the outsourcing trends for expertise and specialized facilities.

By formulation analysis

What Made Solid Oral the Dominant Segment in the Market in 2025?

By formulation, the solid oral segment led the generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market in 2025, due to its increased acceptance rate. They increased patient convenience, which promoted their use, driving their manufacturing. Furthermore, their affordability, stability, and a wide range of applications also increased their use.

By formulation, the sterile injectables segment is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period, due to growing biologics. Additionally, the growing advanced therapies are also increasing their demand. Moreover, their enhanced bioavailability and fast onset of action are also increasing their use in emergency situations.

By end-user industry analysis

How the Retail Pharmacies & Outpatient Channels Segment Dominated the Market in 2025?

By end-user industry, the retail pharmacies & outpatient channels segment held the largest share of the generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market in 2025, as they dispense large volumes of generic products. Their widespread availability and variety of products also increased their use.

By end-user industry, the hospitals & clinics segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the growing disease burden. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for affordable advanced therapies and injectables, which is encouraging their generic manufacturing.

Recent Developments in the Market



In October 2025, to enhance the domestic manufacturing of generic drugs, a pilot program called the abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) was launched by the FDA. In September 2025, the generic versions of Ozempic are expected to be launched globally at least by the end of 2026, as per the announcement made by the Managing Director and CEO Siddharth Mittal of the Bengaluru-based Biocon.

Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Key Players List



Jubilant Life Sciences/Jubilant Pharmova

Boehringer Ingelheim

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Recipharm

Aenova Group

Siegfried Holding

Fareva Group

Cambrex Corporation

Curia

Almac Group

Pfizer CentreOne

Alcami Corporation

Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services

Vetter Pharma International PCI Pharma Services



Segments Covered in The Report

By Service Type



API Manufacturing



Small-molecule API synthesis

Custom/toll API production

Finished Dosage Form (FDF) Manufacturing



Tableting & encapsulation

Liquid & sterile filling

Integrated CDMO (Development + Manufacturing)



Process development & scale-up

Tech transfer & validation

Packaging & Secondary Operations



Blistering & bottle filling

Labeling & serialization

Analytical, QC & Stability Services



Method development

Stability testing & release testing

Sterile/Biologics Fill-Finish



Aseptic vial/syringe filling

Lyophilization services

Clinical Trial/Small-Batch Supplies



Phase I–III clinical supply manufacturing Comparator sourcing



By Drug Type



Small-molecule Generics



Oral solids generics

Generic injectables (non-sterile)

Biosimilars & Biologics



Monoclonal antibodies & recombinant proteins

Biosimilar development services

Sterile Injectables



Multi-dose & single-dose vials

Pre-filled syringes

OTC & Consumer Health Products



OTC tablets & syrups

Self-care topicals

Topicals & Transdermals



Creams, gels, ointments

Transdermal patches Others (Ophthalmic, Suppositories)

By Formulation



Solid Oral



Immediate release tablets

Modified/controlled release capsules

Sterile Injectables



Aseptic vials & syringes

Biologic parenterals

Liquids & Syrups



Oral suspensions & solutions

Oral rehydration & pediatric formulations

Topicals & Semisolids



Creams, gels, ointments

Transdermal systems

Inhalation & Nasal

MDIs, DPIs, nasal sprays

Transdermal Patches Others (Ophthalmic, Suppositories)

By End-User Industry



Retail Pharmacies & Outpatient Channels



Retail prescription generics

OTC retail lines

Hospitals & Clinics



Inpatient sterile injectables & parenterals

Hospital formulary generics

Institutional/Government Tenders



Public health tenders

Vaccine/essential medicine procurement

Research Institutions & CROs



Clinical trial supplies

Comparator & reference products

Export/International Distributors



Third-party distribution hubs

Private label export lines

Animal Health/Veterinary Others (Cosmetics adjacent, Nutraceutical OEM)



By Region

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

South America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of South America



Europe



Western Europe



Germany



Italy



France



Netherlands



Spain



Portugal



Belgium



Ireland



UK



Iceland



Switzerland



Poland

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe



Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea Rest of APAC

MEA



GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt Rest of MEA

