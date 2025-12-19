Kartoon Studios Celebrates 100Th Anniversary Of First Publication Of A.A. Milne's Winnie-The-Pooh

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unveils Official Sneak Peek Video for“Hundred Acre Wood's: Winnie and Friends,” Following Overwhelming Audience Response at Chinese Theatre in Hollywood







BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON), today announced the release of the official sneak peek video following an extraordinary audience response at a special live event held Tuesday at Hollywood's iconic Chinese Theatre. The video includes interviews with Hundred Acre Wood's: Winnie and Friends producer, Linda Woolverton, and composer, Danny Elfman, sample footage from the series Christmas Special, as well as an exciting dance number.

Watch the Sneak Peek from the Chinese Theatre Event Here:

The official Hundred Acre Wood's: Winnie and Friends sneak peek introduces the series, showcasing its handcrafted 'yarn universe,' music-driven storytelling, ensemble cast of beloved characters, and the visual and emotional tone that will define the franchise.

The decision to release the Sneak Peek from the Chinese Theatre event was driven by the overwhelmingly positive reaction from the live audience, which included families, children, industry guests, and community partners. Throughout the event, the audience responded with sustained laughter, applause, dancing, and visible emotional connection, making it clear that the experience deserved to be shared far beyond the theater.

ABOUT“HUNDRED ACRE WOOD'S: WINNIE AND FRIENDS”

The series is brought to life by an accomplished creative team led by Executive Producer Linda Woolverton, whose storytelling has helped define some of the most enduring family entertainment of the past several decades. Featuring original music by legendary composer Danny Elfman and creative direction from Head Writer Elise Allen, the show blends emotionally resonant, character-driven storytelling with warmth, humor, and a strong musical foundation.

Building on that creative foundation, the brand rollout encompasses 208 serialized short-form episodes, a slate of major holiday specials beginning in 2026, and a comprehensive global consumer products program spanning toys, apparel, publishing, and more. Experiential activations and live events are also in development, extending engagement beyond the screen and reinforcing Hundred Acre Wood's: Winnie and Friends as a cornerstone property built for long-term global reach and multi-generational appeal.



About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global leader in children's and family entertainment, delivering premium content and high-value animated intellectual property to millions of viewers worldwide. The Company's portfolio features globally recognized brands, as well as holding a controlling interest in Stan Lee Universe, and operates Mainframe Studios, one of North America's largest animation producers, with more than 22,000 minutes of award-winning programming delivered.

Through its Toon Media Networks division including Kartoon Channel!, Ameba, Kartoon Channel Worldwide and Frederator, Kartoon Studios reaches audiences across linear television, AVOD, SVOD, FAST channels, and top streaming platforms. Kartoon Channel! is consistently rated the #1 kids' streaming app on the Apple App Store. With a global distribution footprint in over 60 territories, and a robust content pipeline, Kartoon Studios is being positioned for sustained growth and long-term shareholder value.

