Pawan Kalyan Gifted Land Rover To OG Director Sujeeth Because Of THIS Heartfelt Reason

Pawan Kalyan didn't gift a car to director Sujeeth merely for OG's success. There's a deeply emotional story behind this gesture. Read on to discover the sacrifice and heartfelt reason behind it.

Fans were left disappointed by Hari Hara Veera Mallu but were thrilled with OG. Sujeeth's stylish direction, gripping screenplay, and high-octane action sequences struck a chord with audiences, helping the film emerge as one of the top-grossing Tollywood releases of the year.

Pawan Kalyan recently gifted a Land Rover Defender to director Sujeeth. While many assumed it was to celebrate OG's success, the heartfelt gesture actually stems from an emotional story of dedication and personal sacrifice.

Sujeeth wished to shoot key OG scenes in Japan, but the production house denied permission due to budget constraints. Believing these scenes were essential, he chose to make a significant personal and professional sacrifice.

To fund the Japan shoot for OG, Sujeeth sold his own Land Rover Defender. Learning of this sacrifice during dubbing, Pawan Kalyan was deeply moved and gifted him the same model as a gesture of appreciation.

Pawan Kalyan will cover the EMIs for Sujeeth's Land Rover. Meanwhile, he is busy shooting Ustaad Bhagath Singh with director Harish Shankar and co-star Sreeleela, with the film scheduled for release in March.