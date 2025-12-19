BCCI To Announce India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026 Dates Revealed

The BCCI is set to unveil India's squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 on December 20. The announcement will come after the India vs South Africa T20I series, marking a new-era team under Suryakumar Yadav as India prepare to defend their title at home.

