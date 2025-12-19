Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dhaka Police Foil Anti-India March After New Delhi Issues Strong Warning


2025-12-19
Fresh strains hit India–Bangladesh ties as Dhaka Police stopped a violent anti-India march towards the Indian High Commission. Protesters clashed with security forces amid threats to Indian diplomats. India summoned Bangladesh's envoy, expressing strong concern over extremist narratives and alleged inaction by Dhaka's interim government.

AsiaNet News

