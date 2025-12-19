Dhaka Police Foil Anti-India March After New Delhi Issues Strong Warning

Fresh strains hit India–Bangladesh ties as Dhaka Police stopped a violent anti-India march towards the Indian High Commission. Protesters clashed with security forces amid threats to Indian diplomats. India summoned Bangladesh's envoy, expressing strong concern over extremist narratives and alleged inaction by Dhaka's interim government.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.