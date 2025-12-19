Bangladesh Boils Again After Hadi's Death, Media Houses Torched

Fresh unrest gripped Bangladesh after the death of Sharif Osman bin Hadi, spokesperson of Inqilab Moncho. Violent protests erupted across Dhaka, with angry mobs attacking state symbols and torching major media offices, including The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, escalating fears of instability.

