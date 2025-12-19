TMC Mps Stage 12-Hour Dharna Against VB-G RAM G Bill Outside Parliament

TMC MPs on Thursday staged a 12-hour dharna outside Parliament, opposing the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025. The party alleged the legislation undermines rural employment safeguards and demanded wider consultation before its implementation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.