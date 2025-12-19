Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TMC Mps Stage 12-Hour Dharna Against VB-G RAM G Bill Outside Parliament


2025-12-19 09:00:42
TMC MPs on Thursday staged a 12-hour dharna outside Parliament, opposing the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025. The party alleged the legislation undermines rural employment safeguards and demanded wider consultation before its implementation.

