Inside US-Led Secret Center Coordinating Gaza's Post-War Stabilisation

The United States has established the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in southern Israel to help stabilise Gaza after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in October. About 150 US troops are stationed in Kiryat Gat, joined by personnel from 60 countries and international organisations, including France, UAE, and the UK - working on humanitarian logistics, reconstruction, and ceasefire monitoring.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.