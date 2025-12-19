Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inside US-Led Secret Center Coordinating Gaza's Post-War Stabilisation


2025-12-19 09:00:42
The United States has established the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in southern Israel to help stabilise Gaza after the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect in October. About 150 US troops are stationed in Kiryat Gat, joined by personnel from 60 countries and international organisations, including France, UAE, and the UK - working on humanitarian logistics, reconstruction, and ceasefire monitoring.

